JDA and Panasonic partner to co-innovate on integrated digital supply chain technology solutions

MMH Staff

January 14, 2019

JDA Software and Panasonic Corporation have announced a joint partnership to co-develop integrated solutions leveraging the JDA Luminate family of solutions and Panasonic’s technologies for the manufacturing, logistics, and retail industries.

These newly integrated solutions will be demonstrated at the NRF Big Show in New York, in JDA booth #3037 and Panasonic booth #2264, showcasing Panasonic’s Visual Sort Assist system, out-of-stock detection, flowline analytics, and facial recognition technology.

JDA delivers end-to-end digital supply chain technology solutions to more than 4,000 customers worldwide, and Panasonic is a 100-year-old worldwide leader in the development of diverse solutions for consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The combination is intended to bring comprehensive process innovations to customers that take advantage of digital edge technologies incorporating SaaS, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), real-time sensing technologies, and advanced analytics. The joint solutions are intended to enhance the value chain within a customer’s operations by optimizing production plans, supply and demand prediction, lead times, and store inventory management.

“The autonomous supply chain transformation is just beginning and it will be built on correlating edge technologies with enterprise supply chain software,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer (CEO), JDA. “The JDA partnership with Panasonic to co-innovate and deliver solutions to our customers is a major step in that direction. Not only will this strengthen JDA’s presence and footprint in Japan, it will also put these new technologies in the forefront of customers’ minds in JDA’s Customer Experience Centers in Scottsdale and London as well as Panasonic’s Connected Solutions Company headquarters in Tokyo, giving customers a tangible look at the autonomy they can drive in their future factories, warehouses, and stores.”

JDA and Panasonic will utilize the strengths of their respective customer bases in each home country to expand into new markets and work together to promote business globally by providing new solutions that address key use cases including:

JDA Luminate integration with Panasonic Visual Sort Assist: This solution improves efficiency in package sorting for warehouses, leveraging scanning technology and image projection to accelerate the parcel sortation process on a conveyor belt, while seamlessly linking with the main system to provide real-time data and insights. This allows warehouse managers to make dynamic decisions based on actual throughput and make changes in shipping orders and personnel allocation to achieve dynamic operations. Through the semi-automation of parcel checking and routing, customers can improve the efficiency of sorting operations dramatically.

JDA Luminate Store Optimizer integration with Panasonic out-of-stock detection: Through this solution, customers’ out-of-stock information is sent in real-time from the retail store to factories,warehouses and store personnel, allowing for more timely shelf replenishment, improvements in production and shipping plans, while also optimizing store layout planning through out-of-stock analysis.

JDA Luminate Control Tower integration with Panasonic flowline analytics: This solution includes detection and analysis of the behavior of humans and machines enabling improvements in the allocation of workers, forklifts and other equipment at production sites and warehouses to maximize productivity, and optimizing marketing opportunities to consumers at retail stores.

JDA Luminate Control Tower integration with Panasonic facial recognition: This solution enhances security and enables real-time optimization of workers by staff ID/location, as well as shopper behavior and demographic analytics for merchandising and marketing.

“As part of our solutions business strategy, Panasonic is using the know-how we have cultivated in the manufacturing industry and our own core technologies to become a total solutions integrator for customers in the logistics and retail fields. However, knowledge and hardware alone cannot completely solve all our customers’ needs,” said Yasu Higuchi, CEO of Panasonic’s B2B business, Connected Solutions Company. “Through this collaboration with supply chain industry leader JDA, I am confident that we will create synergies with JDA’s AI/ML-based Luminate software solutions to comprehensively solve the problems facing our customers.”