MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Software

JDA survey: Retail c-suite embracing AI and edge technologies to improve customer experience

Survey conducted by Incisiv in collaboration with Microsoft reveals executives plan to invest in agility, intelligence and automation to transform their supply chains and incrementally evolve to the “Intelligent Enterprise.”

By

Latest Material Handling News

Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Software helps robots play nice
More Software

The need to seamlessly fuse online and offline experiences and fulfill anytime-anywhere convenience has retail executives concerned about the maturity of their customer experience and supply chain capabilities, according to new research from JDA Software, Inc.

The 2019 Retail C-Suite Viewpoint Survey in collaboration with Microsoft, conducted by retail research firm Incisiv, finds that while retailers plan to expand fulfillment options and offer infinite choice, the C-Suite still struggles with core digital transformation challenges. Additionally, executives view artificial intelligence (AI) and edge technologies as having the widest impact on their business—enabling real-time visibility into inventory and unlocking value from customer data—all driving an elevated customer experience, increased operational efficiency and business agility.

“As consumer expectations increasingly cut across formats, the store shelf has extended from a physical object to the entire supply chain,” said JoAnn Martin, vice president, retail strategy, JDA. “The C-Suite recognizes that expanding fulfillment options to improve customer experiences and support the ‘anywhere shelf’ is critical to survival and growth, but our survey shows their digital supply chain capabilities may be severely underprepared for this change.”

According to the survey, 78 percent of those surveyed do not have a real-time view of inventory across channels, and half of respondents believe they do not have the right platforms and tools in place to support expanded fulfillment options. In addition, retailers still do not have a single source of truth for their data nor the human capital to derive insights, and nearly half (46 percent) do not trust their data.

The C-Suite demands targeted, high-impact strategies to circumnavigate their top transformation challenges, with 48 percent working under the pressure of short-term goals and 41 percent combating organizational resistance to change. To meet customer expectations and evolve to the “Intelligent Enterprise,” concerned executives plan to invest in agility, intelligence and automation strategies and solutions.

“Even as retailers try to get to consumer parity, the C-Suite is impeded with core challenges. Digital transformation maturity and keeping up with the next evolution of retail, the Intelligent Enterprise, will require successfully shedding old habits and eschewing channel-centric thinking for a more holistic view of retail,” said Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer at Incisiv. “The latest technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the key enablers of this transformation.”

With business agility gaining importance in the digitally transforming world, cloud-based solutions are now an integral part of IT architecture. Despite executives’ belief that the cloud has more than 2X the impact on business agility compared to any other technology and is a key driver of the Intelligent Enterprise, along with AI, the survey found that supply chain and store systems lag in cloud adoption. AI has both the highest rate of current experimentation (pilots) and expected future adoption across the C-Suite, with respondents stating they plan a 5X increase in the technology over the next two years.

Greg Jones, director of business strategy for retail at Microsoft, commented: “These survey results further validate the strategic imperative behind AI and cloud as transformative technologies for retailers to gain competitive advantage by truly unlocking value from customer data. Retailers must know their shoppers better than they know themselves, and the powerful technologies coming to the forefront for digital transformation are the way to get there.”

Survey methodology
Incisiv conducted a quantitative survey of 221 C-level executives across multiple continents, industry segments and company sizes to understand their digital transformation priorities, challenges and plans.

Additional resources:
Check out the findings of the 2019 Global Retail C-Suite Viewpoint Survey
Access The Retail Transformation Imperative Video Infographic
Read this Microsoft blog on three ways AI can help retailers stay relevant
JDA Predicts What’s Next in Retail at NRF 2019; learn more


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Software
Artificial Intelligence
JDA
Microsoft
Retail
Software
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Software helps robots play nice
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources