JDA survey reveals growth in data-driven insights into customer demand

The 2019 JDA “Voice of the Category Manager” survey revealed that retailers and manufacturers have become more effective at mining data-driven consumer insights to deliver effective merchandising assortments. JDA (Booth S3979) conducted the first “Voice of the Category Manager” survey in 2017.

To continue to ride the wave of customer demand, nearly half of retailers and manufacturers plan to invest in customer-driven data science in the next five years (43%), a 16% increase since the first survey in 2017.

Additionally, more than one quarter of respondents feel they are very successful when it comes to mining consumer data to generate usable insights, a 50% increase since JDA conducted the survey in 2017.

These trends in leveraging demand side data should help supply chains position inventory optimally for smoother execution and fulfillment processes, explained Steve Simmerman, a senior director with JDA, at a Tuesday booth visit. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology within category management solutions, he said, supply chains will have a more precise knowledge of what is flying off store shelves and what is running close to stock out, so there is a less of a scramble at distribution centers to replenish.

“It’s all tied together,” Simmerman said. “If you can better leverage data-driven insights, you can eliminate that whipsaw effect in its various forms in a supply chain. You’ll be better able to optimize inventory positions, labor resources and use of transportation assets across your whole supply chain.”

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



