Jerry Leigh selects SDI Element Logic to implement AutoStore solution

SDI Element Logic, a leading provider of materials handling systems and technology solutions to the retail, wholesale, fulfillment, and E-commerce industries, has announced a new AutoStore project with long-time partner Jerry Leigh— one of the Walt Disney Company’s largest wholesale apparel manufacturers — at their Orlando, Fl, Distribution Center.

Jerry Leigh will be equipping their DC with some of the latest cube storage technology to keep up with growth projections and boost productivity. “We believe this technology will help us sustain growth and increase efficiency for the years to come,” Andrew Leigh, President of Jerry Leigh, said.

The new AutoStore project also is seen as a testament to the strength of the long-term relationship between Jerry Leigh and SDI Element Logic. “Jerry Leigh has had a long-term relationship with SDI Element Logic dating back to the early 90s,” Leigh added. “We are excited about entering the future through long-term investment.”

This solution will write another exciting chapter in this partnership, said SDI Element Logic leadership. “We’ve always prided ourselves in bringing Jerry Leigh the most innovative technologies.” Krish Nathan, SDI Element Logic’s CEO of the Americas, said. “We are incredibly excited to have this installment of AutoStore.”

SDI Element Logic, a division of Element Logic, has been offering turnkey materials handling systems and solutions to brands all over the world since 1977. They are specialists in apparel sortation, unit handling, consulting, engineering and design, systems, and software integration.



