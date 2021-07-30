Jewelry brand Ana Luisa chooses Ruby Has as its Fulfillment Partner

Ruby Has Fulfillment has announced it will provide fulfillment services to power high-growth logistics for the online jewelry company, Ana Luisa. Ruby Has was chosen for its ability to quickly scale small-parcel fulfillment using branded, sustainable packaging.



Ana Luisa is a direct-to-consumer jewelry company founded on the conviction that jewelry shouldn’t cost the planet. Having spent many years working for traditional luxury brands, co-founders Adam Bohbot and David Benayoun wanted to challenge the status quo of the industry to create consciously crafted yet fairly priced jewelry pieces.

Ana Luisa’s co-founder and CEO, David Benayoun, states, “We were at the stage where we needed to find a fulfillment partner that could help us accelerate our growth, while maintaining our commitment to sustainability. Ruby Has offers everything we were looking for.“ His partner, co-founder and CMO, Adam Bohbot adds, “Ruby Has is committed to doing everything in their power to help us build our brand, from using sustainable packaging to sourcing more efficient shipping methods. We look forward to working with them.”



“We are pleased to welcome Ana Luisa into the Ruby Has family of ecommerce brands,” says Esther Kestenbaum Prozan, President of Ruby Has Fulfillment. “Their growth trajectory is one of the fastest we’ve seen in the DTC world. We are delighted to support them as they align perfectly with our values, strengths and capabilities.”





