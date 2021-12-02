MMH    Topics     News    JLL

JLL’s industrial real estate report: Q3 trends point to record-setting 2021

More than 137.9 million square-feet (MSF) of industrial product was leased, a new 2021 high, according to data recently issued by Los Angeles-based industrial real estate firm JLL, in its “Q3 Industrial Report."

By

Data recently issued by Los Angeles-based industrial real estate firm JLL, in its “Q3 Industrial Report,” JLL continue to point to how market conditions are ostensibly leading to a record-breaking year in 2021.

“As a global economy with substantial reliance on goods being manufactured abroad, and shipping them to distant places, pressure on critical supply hubs this quarter made the supply chain a hot topic,” the report observed. “Industries that are reliant on getting goods from critical supply chain nodes, like the ports, saw a spike in demand and are expected to continue to see an increase with the holiday season right around the corner. Demand continues to outpace supply with the lack of available space contributing to rents being driven up and vacancy hitting record lows. As the economy pushed forward and tenants took occupancy of their industrial space, net absorption soared in Q3 and is expected to hit an all-time high by the end of the year.”

For the third quarter, JLL reported the following industrial real estate metrics, for the third quarter:

• more than 137.9 million square-feet (MSF) of industrial product was leased, a new 2021 high;
• U.S. industrial rents rose to $6.76 per square-foot, and going back to the third quarter of 2020, rents have cumulatively risen by 7.1%;
• net absorption hit its highest level on record, at 135.1 MSF absorbed;
• vacancy dropped to a new record low, for the industrial market, at 4.3%; and
• the market delivered 85 million square-feet of industrial space in the third quarter, with 69.6% already pre-leased.

JLL Senior Director Mehtab Randhawa wrote in the report that as a global economy with substantial reliance on goods being manufactured abroad, and shipping them to distant places, pressure on critical supply hubs in the third quarter made the supply chain a hot topic.

“Industries that are reliant on getting goods from critical supply chain nodes, like the ports, saw a spike in demand and are expected to continue to see an increase with the holiday season right around the corner,” she observed. “Demand continues to outpace supply with the lack of available space contributing to rents being driven up and vacancy hitting record lows. As the economy pushed forward and tenants took occupancy of their industrial space, net absorption soared in Q3 and is expected to hit an all-time high by the end of the year.”

Looking ahead, JLL said that it anticipates continued demand from industries that back supply chain operations. And it explained that logistics and distribution and 3PL will be at the forefront, especially with the holiday season and impending impacts from the cargo ships backup logs observed at the close of the quarter.

“Labor and driver shortages have pushed companies to explore automated systems and robotics to assist with distribution and transportation operations,” it said. “Given strong fundamentals presented this year, the industrial market is well positioned to surpass 2020 totals and break new records. Forthcoming trends to be on the lookout for include the historical uptick in demand during the holiday season, and construction delays in the winter, as weather-related issues arise and push deliveries out. With demand for industrial space showing no signs of slowing down new inventory will be needed to bring supply and demand closer to equilibrium and negate a future shortage of industrial space.”

Rich Thompson, International Director, JLL Supply Chain & Logistics Solutions, said in a recent interview that in regards to the “sweet spot” of industrial real estate, which primarily includes distribution centers, plants, and warehouses, that the market is currently seeing the lowest vacancy rates in the market’s history.

“That means there is [very little] available space to lease anymore,” he said. “Vacancy rates are running 3%-to-4%, and it is super-tight in the bigger and the tighter markets like the Inland Empire outside the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, the Port of New York/New Jersey, and other markets that are extremely tight.”

Thompson said the current market environment has created challenges for companies to try to identify and take down needed distribution space in critical markets, adding that it is now becoming a much more strategic issue for companies.

“It used to be ‘let’s figure out where we need to be and go get the real estate,’ and that was considered an easy to do-type thing,” he said. “Today, they could get boxed out if they are not careful.”


Article Topics

News
JLL
Real Estate
   All topics

JLL News & Resources

Q1 industrial real estate activity sees continuation of strong market conditions, states JLL
JLL research highlights the supply and demand imbalance for industrial real estate space
JLL’s industrial real estate report: Q3 trends point to record-setting 2021
JLL report: Strong Q1 for U.S. industrial real estate market
Report: E-commerce and last mile demands drive industrial real estate leasing growth in Q3
JLL research: ‘Mega box’ leasing deal activity remains strong
JLL report explores concept of industrial ‘Human Centric Design’
More JLL

Latest in Materials Handling

Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources