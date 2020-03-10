JLT Mobile Computers adds ultra-compact vehicle-mount terminal for logistic applications

MMH    Topics     Technology    Mobile & Wireless

JLT Mobile Computers (Booth 7185), a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces the launch of an addition to its line of vehicle-mount computers for logistic applications. The new JLT1014P provides customers in warehousing, transportation and other demanding application environments with a cost-effective rugged fixed-mount computer that is perfect for installation in small forklift cabins, trollies or other vehicles where space is at a premium.

“For years, our 12-inch JLT1214P computer has been one of the logistic industry’s most trusted and reliable workhorses,” says Per Holmberg,
CEO of JLT Mobile Computers Group. “With the new 10-inch JLT1014P computer our customers get the same hassle-free operation with similar
features, functionality, and performance, but in a smaller package – perfect for installation in tight places.”

With the smallest footprint in its class, the slender fixed-mount JLT1014P computer is the perfect choice whenever space in the driver’s cabin is limited. The very compact JLT1014P computer does not disrupt the view or get in the way, thereby improving operation, safety and
productivity.

The space-saving JLT1014P computer comes with a standard (400NIT) or sunlight-readable (800NIT) virtually unbreakable 10.4-inch XGA display with JLT PowerTouch technology and is designed to withstand the harshest environments. With an IP65 ingress protection rating, it is
impervious to dust and highly resistant to water and can be used in extremely cold and hot temperatures. Furthermore, it offers a wide 9-36 VDC power input and has an internal battery for graceful shutdown in case of an unexpected vehicle power outage.

Based on the same power-efficient quad-core Intel E3845 processor as the larger JLT1214P computer, the new JLT1014P model is optimized for Windows 10 LTSC and comes with integrated high-sensitivity PIFA antennas for reliable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communication in challenging environments. Optional GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou and 4G LTE mobile broadband ensure connectivity and positioning over large areas.

Despite its compact size and profile, the JLT1014P computer provides a full complement of integrated I/Os, including four USB ports, a Gigabit LAN jack, external SMA antenna connectors, and a legacy serial port, all facing downward for easy, efficient use in any type of vehicle. The strong solid aluminum housing comes with all requisite mounting holes for standard brackets and mounts.


