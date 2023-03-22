MMH    Topics     Technology    Mobile & Wireless    JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers debuts updated forklift-mount computers and software dashboard

JLT Mobile Computers (Booth S3275) is highlighting the upgraded JLT6012 forklift-mount computers and JLT Insights software dashboard at ProMat 2023.

JLT Mobile Computers (Booth S3275) is highlighting the upgraded JLT6012 forklift-mount computers and JLT Insights software dashboard at ProMat 2023. The JLT6012 Series is now available in a new Windows (JLT6012) as well as a unique, fully rugged Android (JLT6012A) version. With its innovative architecture, the series is easy to integrate into your existing infrastructure while simultaneously giving you the flexibility to more quickly adapt to the needs of tomorrow.

“These ultra-rugged computers can be installed in virtually any logistics vehicle, electrical or combustion-powered, without the need for external adapters,” said JLT Mobile Computers USA CEO Eric Miller. “And JLT state-of-the-art wireless technology ensures reliable connectivity in less-than-optimal conditions.”

To complete the optimal-operations package, JLT has developed JLT Insights, a new software dashboard that offers proactive IT management. But unlike other dashboards on the market, they have taken operational insights to another level thanks to analysis and display of data collected by dynamic sensors in the JLT6012 computers, which deliver location, speed, impact and safety-related information. Access to this digital data opens huge possibilities for operators to streamline and enhance their picking and logistic operations.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


