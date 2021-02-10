MMH    Topics     News

JLT Mobile Computers forms software development subsidiary

Appoints Andreas Nivard as general manager to lead its new software venture, taking next strategic step towards transitioning into a provider of end-to-end rugged IT solutions for warehousing and logistics

By

Latest Material Handling News

S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More News

JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of computers for demanding environments, today announces the launch of JLT Software Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to software development, and the appointment of Andreas Nivard as general manager of the new venture.

Over the next few years, JLT aims to grow the complementary software business by recruiting a strong development team with solid software expertise. With this move, JLT is taking an important next step in executing the company’s long-term growth strategy, which centers on providing comprehensive IT solutions, complementary products and services for industries operating in challenging environments.

“JLT’s ambition is to grow profitably and faster than the rest of the market. We follow a growth strategy where one of three pillars is the creation of comprehensive solutions with increased service content,” explains Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “A key to creating a scalable service offering is the development of flexible software solutions. Since JLT’s current expertise is mainly in hardware development, I am both proud and happy to welcome Andreas Nivard to JLT, who will be leading our new business venture with his solid experience in the software industry.”

Andreas, who will take office on March 1, brings with him almost 25 years of experience in different software industry roles, which often involved driving business and all aspects of product development. Andreas most recently worked for TietoEVRY, a leading Nordic IT software and service company, where he was responsible for operational results in the Swedish Småland region for three years. Before TietoEVRY, Andreas spent many years working at Visma, Sweden’s largest supplier of administrative software, during which time he led a number of development teams. JLT has also already started recruitment of a software architect, who together with Andreas will lay the foundation for the new business venture.


Article Topics

News
Bar Code Scanning
JLT Mobile Computers
Mobile Computing
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources