JLT Mobile Computers forms software development subsidiary

JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of computers for demanding environments, today announces the launch of JLT Software Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to software development, and the appointment of Andreas Nivard as general manager of the new venture.

Over the next few years, JLT aims to grow the complementary software business by recruiting a strong development team with solid software expertise. With this move, JLT is taking an important next step in executing the company’s long-term growth strategy, which centers on providing comprehensive IT solutions, complementary products and services for industries operating in challenging environments.

“JLT’s ambition is to grow profitably and faster than the rest of the market. We follow a growth strategy where one of three pillars is the creation of comprehensive solutions with increased service content,” explains Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “A key to creating a scalable service offering is the development of flexible software solutions. Since JLT’s current expertise is mainly in hardware development, I am both proud and happy to welcome Andreas Nivard to JLT, who will be leading our new business venture with his solid experience in the software industry.”

Andreas, who will take office on March 1, brings with him almost 25 years of experience in different software industry roles, which often involved driving business and all aspects of product development. Andreas most recently worked for TietoEVRY, a leading Nordic IT software and service company, where he was responsible for operational results in the Swedish Småland region for three years. Before TietoEVRY, Andreas spent many years working at Visma, Sweden’s largest supplier of administrative software, during which time he led a number of development teams. JLT has also already started recruitment of a software architect, who together with Andreas will lay the foundation for the new business venture.



