MMH    Topics 

JLT Mobile Computers joins Ivanti Wavelink device validation program

Alliance addresses pre-validated hardware/software solutions for mobile computing in logistics and warehousing

By

Latest Material Handling News

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
More News

JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces that it has joined the Ivanti Wavelink Device Validation Solutions Program. This program enables device manufacturers offering solutions for the supply chain and warehousing industries to rapidly validate their products for the Ivanti Wavelink software platform, which facilitates device and wireless infrastructure management, terminal emulation, voice, and mobile application development without the need to modify backend systems.

Customers of Ivanti-validated JLT rugged mobile computers benefit from easy access to mobile-enablement solutions that boost supply chain efficiency, productivity and security in the warehouse and across the supply chain, according to JLT and Ivanti Wavelink.

“Supply chain and warehousing organizations are relying more than ever on mobile productivity solutions to keep up with demand. As such, it is becoming increasingly important to provide a consistent user experience across entire fleets of devices, whether they leverage the Android, iOS or Windows 10 operating systems,” says Kelly Ungs, Vice President of Alliances and Channels at Ivanti Wavelink. “The aim of our new Strategic Alliances Program is to create a formal ecosystem through which our partners can offer their customers pre-validated hardware and software solutions that eliminate the risks enterprises face when migrating applications to multiple modern hardware devices, software solutions and host applications to enhance efficiency.”

“JLT Mobile Computers prides itself in providing best-in-class rugged mobile computing devices for our customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. Now we can offer our hardware pre-validated for use with the Ivanti Wavelink suite of software products such as their terminal emulator, industrial browser and voice picking,” said Eric Miller, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers USA. “For our customers, knowing that everything will work together right out of the box is huge. Pre-validation totally eliminates trial and error and the uncertainty of mixing and matching hardware and software. We’re now selling complete and fully validated solutions.”

JLT Mobile Computer devices that are currently Ivanti Wavelink validated include the 5-inch MH1005A rugged Android PDA, the 7-inch MT3007A and 10.1-inch MT2010A rugged Android tablets, and the 12-inch JLT6012 and JLT1214P rugged fixed mount and vehicle-mount Windows computers. These will be joined in the coming months by additional JLT devices.


Article Topics

News
Ivanti Wavelink
JLT Mobile Computers
Mobile Computing
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources