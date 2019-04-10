JLT Mobile Computers presents the StayLinked SmartTE

In March, JLT Mobile Computers (Booth S4273) announced a new partnership with StayLinked, a modern terminal emulation (TE) systems provider. As a result of the partnership, JLT Mobile Computers is now offering the StayLinked SmartTE, a highly reputable TE solution, with its mobile computers.

This week, JLT Mobile Computers has showcased the StayLinked SmartTE and discussed the ways in which it’s been transforming traditional terminal emulation screens into graphical, touch-based screens—and becoming a leader in migration to new operating systems in the supply chain.

“By offering the TE solution from StayLinked with our rugged mobile computers, customers will benefit from more reliable operations,” said Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “In addition, they’ll also benefit from simplified migration to new devices and operating systems, resulting in considerable cost savings.”



