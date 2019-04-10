MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Mobile & Wireless

JLT Mobile Computers presents the StayLinked SmartTE

New offering creates more reliable operations while simplifying migration to new devices and operating systems.

By

In March, JLT Mobile Computers (Booth S4273) announced a new partnership with StayLinked, a modern terminal emulation (TE) systems provider. As a result of the partnership, JLT Mobile Computers is now offering the StayLinked SmartTE, a highly reputable TE solution, with its mobile computers.

This week, JLT Mobile Computers has showcased the StayLinked SmartTE and discussed the ways in which it’s been transforming traditional terminal emulation screens into graphical, touch-based screens—and becoming a leader in migration to new operating systems in the supply chain.

“By offering the TE solution from StayLinked with our rugged mobile computers, customers will benefit from more reliable operations,” said Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “In addition, they’ll also benefit from simplified migration to new devices and operating systems, resulting in considerable cost savings.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Mobile & Wireless
JLT Mobile Computers
Mobile
ProMat
Supply Chain
   All topics

About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
