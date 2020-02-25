MMH    Topics     Technology    Mobile & Wireless

JLT Mobile Computers signs technology alliance with NetMotion

Partnership with industry-leading provider of mobile connection management solutions will improve mobile device performance, productivity and security

By

Latest Material Handling News

Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
JLT Mobile Computers debuts updated forklift-mount computers and software dashboard
Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. names new president
More Mobile & Wireless

JLT Mobile Computers, a supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced a technology alliance with NetMotion, a provider of dynamic Wi-Fi and cellular connection management solutions designed to improve the productivity of today’s mobile workforce. The partnership will make NetMotion available to JLT’s range of rugged mobile devices.

In the field of rugged computers for over 25 years, JLT offers a broad range of high-performance vehicle-mount terminals, tablets, and handheld computers as well as comprehensive support, maintenance, and solution services. JLT rugged computers are used in industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, ports, agriculture, mining and other demanding environments.

NetMotion is a privately held, Seattle based software company specializing in managing mobile performance by helping connected devices such as smartphones, laptops and tablets operate more smoothly, seamlessly and productively even in poor network environments. NetMotion tools include network monitoring, diagnostics and analytics to improve mobile device performance, troubleshooting and security; policy management to prioritize mission-critical applications; and data encryption, compression and split tunneling functionality to facilitate reliable and seamless connectivity.

“Our customers demand reliable, flawless connectivity, even in the most challenging environments. JLT’s partnership with NetMotion will make available industry-leading connectivity management tools that enable seamless, secure, and optimized wireless data service to all devices, no matter where they are,” said Eric Miller, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers USA. “With NetMotion, JLT devices avoid network slowdowns, bandwidth costs go down, and IT has the tools it needs to keep track of everything.”

JLT’s partnership with NetMotion not only helps JLT customers take full advantage of their JLT hardware, but by enhancing device connectivity and operation, remote device management, updates, diagnostics and content delivery all also become faster and simpler. The NetMotion client-server system tools transparently monitor, analyze and optimize application, network, device, server and API performance, elevating connection management to the same high standards of productivity and reliability as JLT’s rugged computing hardware.

JLT customers will be able to select from NetMotion products such as NetMotion Mobile IQ for monitoring and trend tracking, NetMotion Diagnostics for finding and fixing connectivity issues, and NetMotion Mobility for mobile-optimized VPN connections. These allow organizations to tailor-build powerful, customized systems that meet their business objectives as well as the needs of their IT operations and field workers.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Mobile & Wireless
Software
JLT Mobile Computers
Mobile Computing
NetMotion
Technology
   All topics

Mobile & Wireless News & Resources

Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
JLT Mobile Computers debuts updated forklift-mount computers and software dashboard
Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. names new president
Wireless Mobility: Ready for the next leg up
Gaining efficiency at the point of task
More Mobile & Wireless

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources