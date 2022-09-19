Joe Pajer appointed CEO and president of Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, recently announced that Joe Pajer has joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Pajer succeeds Jim Rock, who will continue as a Seegrid shareholder and advisor. Mr. Pajer will also serve on the Board of Directors, the company announced on September 14.

Pajer comes to Seegrid with more than 40 years of experience in the technology industry, including having previously served as CEO of Calero-MDSL (a technology expense management software company), Thinklogical (a high-end video switching company sold to Belden), and Vocollect (a warehouse automation software company sold to Honeywell). Prior to these roles, Pajer held leadership positions with Marconi, FORE Systems, Compaq, and AT&T. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a Master of Science degree in management, both earned at Carnegie Mellon University.

“I am very excited to be joining Seegrid at this time,” Pajer commented. “Seegrid’s innovative and proven solutions are already enabling a long list of blue-chip customers to achieve significant operational improvement and financial savings in their manufacturing and distribution operations. At the same time, Seegrid is expanding its technological leadership, enabling entry into exciting and very large new markets. I am looking forward to helping this world-class company achieve new heights.”

Seegrid is known for its “Palion” family of AMRs that can automate various pallet handling workflows or with its tow-tractor, horizontal movement of heavy loads on carts.



