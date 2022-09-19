MMH    Topics     News    Seegrid

Joe Pajer appointed CEO and president of Seegrid

Pajer succeeds Jim Rock as CEO, who will continue as a Seegrid shareholder and advisor

By

Joe Pajer
Joe Pajer

Seegrid Corporation, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, recently announced that Joe Pajer has joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Pajer succeeds Jim Rock, who will continue as a Seegrid shareholder and advisor. Mr. Pajer will also serve on the Board of Directors, the company announced on September 14.

Pajer comes to Seegrid with more than 40 years of experience in the technology industry, including having previously served as CEO of Calero-MDSL (a technology expense management software company), Thinklogical (a high-end video switching company sold to Belden), and Vocollect (a warehouse automation software company sold to Honeywell). Prior to these roles, Pajer held leadership positions with Marconi, FORE Systems, Compaq, and AT&T. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a Master of Science degree in management, both earned at Carnegie Mellon University.

“I am very excited to be joining Seegrid at this time,” Pajer commented. “Seegrid’s innovative and proven solutions are already enabling a long list of blue-chip customers to achieve significant operational improvement and financial savings in their manufacturing and distribution operations. At the same time, Seegrid is expanding its technological leadership, enabling entry into exciting and very large new markets. I am looking forward to helping this world-class company achieve new heights.”

Seegrid is known for its “Palion” family of AMRs that can automate various pallet handling workflows or with its tow-tractor, horizontal movement of heavy loads on carts.


Article Topics

News
autonomous lift trucks
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Seegrid
   All topics

Seegrid News & Resources

Seegrid reveals AMR expanded capabilities
Automating inter-facility part moves
Joe Pajer appointed CEO and president of Seegrid
A new perspective on lights out
Seegrid wins three workplace culture excellence awards
The state of robotics
Sumitomo Drive Technologies taps Seegrid for AMRs
More Seegrid

Latest in Materials Handling

ProMat 2023 – automation at a cross-roads
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources