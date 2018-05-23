John Fogerty to be musical guest for Dematic’s 2018 Material Handling and Logistics Conference

MMH Staff

May 23, 2018

Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, has announced John Fogerty as musical guest for their 2018 Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC) in Park City, Utah, September 9–12, 2018.

Fogerty is one of popular music’s all-time greatest singers, guitar players, and songwriters. His career began with the popular and critically successful Creedence Clearwater Revival. As leader of CCR, Fogerty forged a distinctive sound, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective.

After CCR called it quits in 1972, Fogerty embarked on what would prove to be an equally impressive solo career. Among its many highlights are 1975’s John Fogerty — featuring “Rockin’ All Over The World” — and 1985’s #1 phenomenon, Centerfield, including the hit title track and “The Old Man Down The Road.”

“One of the key elements of the MHLC is its emphasis on providing a relaxing, enjoyable environment for learning,” says Scott Watts, CEO, Dematic, Americas. “John Fogerty as our musical guest will be a perfect fit with the world-class industry education and networking opportunities.”

For more information regarding the 2018 Material Handling & Logistics Conference, visit mhlc.com.