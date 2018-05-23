John Fogerty to be musical guest for Dematic’s 2018 Material Handling and Logistics Conference

Former lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival embarked on a solo career in 1972.

Dematic in the News

Dematic appoints Gabrial Diab as executive vice president and CFO
Order fulfillment system accommodates direct-to-store delivery
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation
Dematic to open new sequencing and distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas
Material Handling & Logistics Conference: Day 2.
More Dematic News

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
By ·

Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, has announced John Fogerty as musical guest for their 2018 Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC) in Park City, Utah, September 9–12, 2018.

Fogerty is one of popular music’s all-time greatest singers, guitar players, and songwriters. His career began with the popular and critically successful Creedence Clearwater Revival. As leader of CCR, Fogerty forged a distinctive sound, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective.

After CCR called it quits in 1972, Fogerty embarked on what would prove to be an equally impressive solo career. Among its many highlights are 1975’s John Fogerty — featuring “Rockin’ All Over The World” — and 1985’s #1 phenomenon, Centerfield, including the hit title track and “The Old Man Down The Road.”

“One of the key elements of the MHLC is its emphasis on providing a relaxing, enjoyable environment for learning,” says Scott Watts, CEO, Dematic, Americas. “John Fogerty as our musical guest will be a perfect fit with the world-class industry education and networking opportunities.”

For more information regarding the 2018 Material Handling & Logistics Conference, visit mhlc.com.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Dematic · Education · Supply Chain · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
How to optimize online grocery order fulfillment and curbside delivery
Everyone from Smart & Final to Kroger to Target—to name just a few—are jumping into the buy online shopping/pick-up in store (BOPIS) game.
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th Annual Materials Handling Professional Salary Survey
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links