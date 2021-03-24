Joint acquisition of two systems integrators forms Hy-Tek Holdings

Dunes Point Capital has jointly acquired Hy-Tek Material Handling and WorldSource Integration to form Hy-Tek Holdings. Located in Columbus, Ohio, Hy-Tek Holdings is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including ecommerce, third party logistics, and parcel.

Hy-Tek Holdings has eight facilities in the United States and employs over 500 people. Hy-Tek Materials Handling has six locations and employs approximately 475 people. Based in Chicago, WorldSource has two locations and employs approximately 70 people.

In an update to the acquisition on March 31, 2021, Hy-Tek Holdings stated that under the Hy-Tek Holdings umbrella, Hy-Tek and WorldSource will offer expanded products and services to the material handling industry. The two companies will continue to operate under their respective names. Management structures and operations, including 500-plus employees and eight facilities, remain in place. Company leaders also added that the move strengthens their capabilities.

“DPC’s acquisition of Hy-Tek and WorldSource makes us the predominant player in material handling, positioning us to deliver unmatched best-in-class solutions to the material handling and integrated systems (IS) industries,” said Sam Grooms, Hy-Tek Holdings CEO. “Hy-Tek and WorldSource share values, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit. We are committed to working hand-in-glove to solve problems and deliver top-notch results.”

“We’re excited to be part of Hy-Tek Holdings,” said WorldSource President Devin Neuneker. “Together, Hy-Tek and WorldSource create a bigger, stronger, deeper entity with the experience and expertise to meet the needs of material handling and IS customers now and in the future. We stand ready to tackle complex projects large and small with our unsurpassed technology, turnkey solutions, and first-class talent.”



