Jonathan Dawley appointed president and CEO of KION North America

Jonathan Dawley has taken over as president and CEO of KION North America on May 18, 2020, succeeding Vincent Halma, who has left the KION Group.

Dawley joins the KION Group from Putzmeister Holding GmbH, a subsidiary of Sany Heavy Industry Corporation, where he was head of the Americas region for over two years. Between 2014 and 2018, he was responsible for the global aftermarket business at JLG Industries Corporation, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation. He gained extensive experience in intralogistics as well as in the material handling business in various senior management roles at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Corporation from 2005 to 2014. Jonathan Dawley studied business administration at Baker College in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

“In Jonathan Dawley, we are gaining an outstanding executive with many years of wide-ranging technical experience in the capital goods industry to head up KION North America,” said CP Quek, member of the Executive Board at KION GROUP AG with responsibility for the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions. “With his addition to our experienced team at KION North America, we are well equipped to unlock the region’s potential even further. I am delighted that Jonathan will be bringing his extensive expertise to the KION Group and wish him every success with developing our Industrial Trucks & Services business in North America.”



