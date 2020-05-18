MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Trucks

Jonathan Dawley appointed president and CEO of KION North America

Executive with years of technical experience in the capital goods industry tasked with developing industrial trucks and services business in North America.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Where is fleet management headed?
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
More Lift Trucks

Jonathan Dawley has taken over as president and CEO of KION North America on May 18, 2020, succeeding Vincent Halma, who has left the KION Group.

Dawley joins the KION Group from Putzmeister Holding GmbH, a subsidiary of Sany Heavy Industry Corporation, where he was head of the Americas region for over two years. Between 2014 and 2018, he was responsible for the global aftermarket business at JLG Industries Corporation, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation. He gained extensive experience in intralogistics as well as in the material handling business in various senior management roles at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Corporation from 2005 to 2014. Jonathan Dawley studied business administration at Baker College in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

“In Jonathan Dawley, we are gaining an outstanding executive with many years of wide-ranging technical experience in the capital goods industry to head up KION North America,” said CP Quek, member of the Executive Board at KION GROUP AG with responsibility for the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions. “With his addition to our experienced team at KION North America, we are well equipped to unlock the region’s potential even further. I am delighted that Jonathan will be bringing his extensive expertise to the KION Group and wish him every success with developing our Industrial Trucks & Services business in North America.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Forklifts
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
KION
Lift Trucks
Logistics
Materials Handling
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Where is fleet management headed?
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources