JSCM Video: Global leadership and the integrated supply chain

Conventional wisdom holds that the best-performing supply chains are those where collaboration, cooperation and sharing are happening up and down the supply chain. Integration is the goal, and when its achieved, everyone benefits. Think of it as the kumbaya effect.

Conventional wisdom isn’t always right, and not everyone acts as expected, as research published in the Journal of Supply Chain Management from Thomas Kull, Frank Wiengarten, Damien Power and Piyush Shah demonstrates.

In this video, Thomas Kull explains what he and his co-authors discovered in their research, and how your leadership style can impact the success of integration initiatives inside your organization and across your trading partners. You may be surprised by their results.



