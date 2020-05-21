MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Conveyors & Sortation

Joseph Dzierzawski named president and CEO of Beumer Corporation

New North American CEO previously led a global machine and plant supplier for the steel and non-ferrous metals industry enabling modernization, digitalization and lifecycle support.

Christoph Beumer, chairman and CEO of Beumer Group, has announced that Joseph Dzierzawski has been named president and CEO of BEUMER Corporation.

Dzierzawski will be fully responsible for the business of Beumer Group in the North American market in alignment with Beumer Group business objectives, strategy, and key pursuits.

Founded in 1935, Beumer Group is an international manufacturer of intralogistics systems for conveying, loading, palletizing, sortation, and baggage handling. Headquartered in Germany, the privately held company has approximately 4,500 employees with annual revenues of more than $1 billion USD in 2019.

A graduate of the University of Michigan, with a degree in metallurgical engineering, Dzierzawski has attended executive management programs at the University of Michigan School of Business and INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

Dzierzawski joins Beumer from Hatch Metals & Minerals group where, as a senior member of the Hatch metals team, he served as Global Director, Technology & Business Development. He had previously served at SMS, a German metal market leader where he held a series of positions, eventually serving as President & Chief Executive Officer for SMS USA and Chief Technology Officer for SMS Group, Inc.

“I look forward to the challenge of expanding my career outside of metallurgical plant building by joining an organization that is highly diversified and successful in serving multiple industries,” said Dzierzawski.

He brings to the Beumer organization deep interest and experience in various aspects of corporate social responsibility, including community involvement and philanthropic initiatives.


