JSCM Video: Dancing the Supply Chain: Toward Transformative Supply Chain Management

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

In this month’s video, the Journal of Supply Chain Management talks to Andreas Wieland about his research entitled Dancing the Supply Chain: Toward Transformative Supply Chain Management.

“Most of the theories that have dominated supply chain management (SCM) take a reductionist and static view on the supply chain and its management, promoting a global hunt for cheap labor and resources,” says Andreas Wieland, associate professor in the Department of Operations Management at the Copenhagen Business School. “This perspective overlooks that supply chains have become both vulnerable and harmful systems.”

They are also vulnerable to the political, economic and natural crisis that are impacting all of us. Instead, Wieland’s research reinterprets the supply chain as a social-ecological system, one that is a more contemporary vision of “dancing the supply chain” that represents the world’s complexities more effectively than conventional supply chain design.



