JSCM Video: Fostering SME supplier-enabled innovation

Procurement looks to small-to-midsize enterprises for innovation, but policies can get in the way of collaboration. Here’s why.

By

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

In this month’s video, Kostas Selviaridis and Martin Spring discuss their research titled: Fostering SME supplier-enabled innovation in the supply chain: The role of innovation policy.

According to the authors, buying organizations collaborate with their suppliers to innovate, and increasingly seek to tap into the innovation potential of technologically adept small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). But engagement with technology-based SMEs as possible suppliers can be constrained by institutions (e.g., rules, regulations, and norms of conduct) embodied in the buying organization’s procurement and supply chain strategy, processes, and practices. Although prior research has examined how institutional forces influence supplier-enabled innovation, little is known about institutional failures that are particularly germane to innovative SMEs and impede collaboration between these SMEs and buying organizations. That’s the subject of Selviaridis’ and Spring’s research.

Be sure to click on the video to learn about their conclusions. And, you can access the full article here.


The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
