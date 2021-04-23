JSCM Video: Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining in Global Supply Chains

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.



In this month’s video, we hear from Sarosh Kuruvilla, Professor of Industrial Relations, Asian Studies and Public Affairs at Cornell University. He discusses an article he co-authored with Chunyun Li, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Management at the London School of Economics and Political Science, entitled Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining in Global Supply Chains: A Research Agenda.

When it comes to the essentials to the achievement of “Decent Work” in the supply chain, the authors argue that supply chain management scholars and researchers are uniquely positioned to address how workers’ freedom of association and collective bargaining rights in global supply chains could be improved. They suggest three broad areas of research on freedom of association and collective bargaining, with their attendant methodological implications.”

Be sure to check out the video. You can access the full article here.

You can also click here to view a video on Managing Working Conditions in Supply Chains: Towards Decent Work from JOSCM.



