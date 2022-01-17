JSCM Video: I wasn’t expecting that!

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

There is a saying in the mutual fund industry: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Still, we all invest our money with expectations for the future based on that past performance. Something similar happens in sourcing negotiations. When buyers go into repeat negotiations with suppliers with whom they have negotiated in the past, both parties have expectations based on the past, that will impact how both sides perceive the current negotiations – and supplier performance.

In this month’s video, Stephanie P. Thomas discusses her research with Monique L. Ueltschy Murfield and Jacqueline K. Eastman titled: I wasn’t expecting that! The relational impact of negotiation strategy expectation violations. Based on their research, the authors suggest that suppliers should consider how their buying partners may perceive their negotiation behavior and determine the potential relational ramifications of behavior outside of the buyers’ expectations based on previous exchanges.

Be sure to click on the video to learn about their conclusions. And, you can access the full article here.



