JSCM Video: I wasn’t expecting that!

Past negotiation strategies often develop the future negotiation strategy expectations of their suppliers and how buyers perceive the performance of their supply partners.

By

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

There is a saying in the mutual fund industry: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Still, we all invest our money with expectations for the future based on that past performance. Something similar happens in sourcing negotiations. When buyers go into repeat negotiations with suppliers with whom they have negotiated in the past, both parties have expectations based on the past, that will impact how both sides perceive the current negotiations – and supplier performance.

In this month’s video, Stephanie P. Thomas discusses her research with Monique L. Ueltschy Murfield and Jacqueline K. Eastman titled: I wasn’t expecting that! The relational impact of negotiation strategy expectation violations. Based on their research, the authors suggest that suppliers should consider how their buying partners may perceive their negotiation behavior and determine the potential relational ramifications of behavior outside of the buyers’ expectations based on previous exchanges.

And, you can access the full article here.



Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
