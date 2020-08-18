JSCM Video: Managing buyer-supplier conflicts

In this month’s video, the Journal of Supply Chain Management talks to Niels Pulles and Raymond Loohuis about their research Managing buyer‐supplier conflicts: the effect of buyer openness and directness on a supplier’s willingness to adapt.



Conflict appears to be an inevitable aspect of buyer‐supplier relationships. In research recently published in the Journal of Supply Chain Management, authors Niels Pulles and Raymond Loohuis look at how the way buyers express their disagreements influences their suppliers’ willingness to adapt their internal processes in favor of the buyer.

Buyers digging in their heels in an entrenched position, for instance has a negative effect on the relationship. At the same time, buyers who are direct but also express an openness to their suppliers’ positions are likely to experience a positive outcome.



You can access the full article here.



