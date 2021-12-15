JSCM Video: Managing outsourced reverse supply chain Operations

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

With the explosive growth of e-commerce, more packages than ever are being returned to the manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers than ever. Yet relatively little is known about how companies define their approach to managing outsourced RSC operations and how outcomes vary across different approaches.

In this month’s video, Ivan Russo, Daniel Pellathy and Ayman Omar discuss their research titled: Managing outsourced reverse supply chain operations: Middle-range theory Development. The authors researched the relationships between four manufacturers and their 3PL platform to identify how different approaches can deliver different outcomes.

Be sure to click on the video to learn about their conclusions. And, you can access the full article here.



