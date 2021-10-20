JSCM Video: The missing link between transportation and supply chain management

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

In this month’s video, Davide Luzzini, Beatriz Acero Lopez and Maria Jesus Saenz discuss their research in logistics titled: Introducing synchromodality: One missing link between transportation and supply chain management.

Synchromodality may not be familiar to everyone, but it’s novel and emerging strategy that integrates the flexible use of different transport modes based on real-time information. This study looks at the four key synchromodality capabilities: Visibility, integration, multi-modal transport and flexibility.

Be sure to click on the video to learn about their conclusions. And, you can access the full article here.



