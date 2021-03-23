MMH    Topics     Blogs

JSCM Video: The Post-COVID supply chain

In this video, Arash Azadegan discusses supply network resilience strategies in response to the pandemic

By

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.
 
In this month’s video, we hear from Arash Azadegan, an associate professor of supply chain management at the Rutgers University business school. He discusses an article he co-authored with Arizona State University professor Kevin J. Dooley entitled A Typology of Supply Network Resilience Strategies: Complex Collaborations in a Complex World.

COVID‐19 has forced supply chain management researchers and practitioners to question many of their firmly held assumptions about the discipline. Perhaps the most interesting question is, where does supply chain management go from here? This article by Azadegan and Dooley is an attempt by the Journal of Supply Chain Management begins to answer that question via a combination of invited essays and a regular submission. Consider it a starting point.

Be sure to check out the video. You can access the full article here.

Click on the link to watch a recent JSCM webinar on the pandemic.


