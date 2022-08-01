MMH    Topics 

July manufacturing output falls slightly but still growing, reports ISM

By

July manufacturing output picked up where June left off—a sequential decline and while still growing overall— according to the most recent edition of the Manufacturing Report on Business, which was issued today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

The report’s key metric, the PMI, came in at 52.8) a reading of 50 or higher indicates growth), for a 0.2% decrease compared to June’s 53.0, marking the 26th consecutive month of growth, at a slower rate, and also the 26th consecutive months of overall economic growth.

The July PMI reading is 4.8% below the 12-month average of 57.6, and it represents the lowest reading over the last 12 months and also the lowest going back to June 2020’s 52.4. The high over the last 12-month period is January’s 57.6.

ISM reported that 11 manufacturing sectors reported growth in July, including: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Textile Mills; Primary Metals; Plastics & Rubber Products; and Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components. The seven industries reporting contraction in July compared to June, in the following order are: Wood Products; Furniture & Related Products; Paper Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; and Chemical Products. The seven industries reporting contraction, from June to July, included: Wood Products; Furniture & Related Products; Paper Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; and Chemical Products.

The report’s key metrics were largely down in July, including:

  • New orders, which are commonly referred to as the engine that drives manufacturing, fell 1.2%, to 48.0, contracting, at a faster rate, for the second straight month, following a 24-month stretch of growth, with four sectors reporting growth in July;
  • Production, at 53.5, fell 1.4%, growing, at a slower rate, for the 26th consecutive month, with five sectors reporting production growth;
  • Employment, at 49.9, headed up 2.6%, contracting, at a slower rate, for the third consecutive month, with eight sectors reporting growth;
  • Supplier Deliveries, at 55.2 (a reading above 50 indicates contraction), slowed, at a slower rate, for the 77th consecutive month, with ten sectors reporting slower deliveries;
  • Backlog of orders, at 51.3, fell 1.9%, growing, at a slower rate, for the 25th consecutive month, with five sectors reporting growth;
  • Inventories, at 57.3, increased 1.3%, growing, at a faster rate, for the 12th consecutive month, with 13 sectors reporting higher inventories, and Customer Inventories, at 39.5, fell 4.3%, falling “too low,” at a slower rate, for the 70th consecutive month; and
  • Prices, at 60.0, fell 18.5%, increasing, at a slower rate, for the 26th consecutive month, hitting the 60 mark, for the 23rd consecutive month, and the sequential decline marking the fourth biggest on record, going back to 1948, as well as the steepest going back to a 22.1% decline in June 2010

Comments submitted by the ISM member respondents highlighted various themes, including: inflation and a slowing of incoming orders; high inventories; and material availability issues, among others.

“Material extended lead times still affecting business, and the challenging labor market is a huge factor too. Backlog is healthy; we just cannot deliver to customers due to material issues,” observed a Computer & Electronic Products respondent.

And a transportation respondent stated that the chip shortages remain intact, with the Covid-19 lockdowns in China presenting even worse supply issues.

In an interview, Tim Fiore, Chair of the ISM’s Business Survey Committee, observed that, in looking at new orders, a level below 40 typically serves as an indicator of a recession, with the current level still well above that.

One the demand side, which ISM groups as new orders, customers’ inventories, and backlog of orders, Fiore labeled them as “sluggish,” due to manufacturers over-ordering.

“New export orders [up 1.9% to 52.6] came up a little bit, which is good, and backlog of orders was down nearly 2%, which I would expect; it is still expanding [slightly],” he said. “It is likely to go into contraction as we continue to produce that.”

With customers’ inventories approaching 40, Fiore said that was concerning, with levels “too low,” but not way too low.

“I think what is happening is panelists are not seeing new orders come in at the same rates they are used to and are making the assumption that customers have more inventory than they have had in prior months,” said Fiore. “We will have to see how that works out.”

On the consumption side, for production and employment, Fiore said things look relatively stable, with employment at a 7:1 hire-to-fire ratio, based on feedback from panelists, showing that most companies want to hire, coupled with an ongoing level of difficulty companies are having in hiring. And, for demand, there was a 6:1 ratio, in favor of a positive future outlook, up from 3:1 in June.

“What is happening is the panelists are switching from looking at deliveries and pricing issues in the general headline comments to more about the future, as the [mainstream] media continues to talk about how a recession is here,” he said. “The panelists are commenting about demand in the future more and more. It is no longer so much a delivery issue or a price issue. The story is growing around the input side. I think we can kind of clearly say that the supplier community is catching up to what the panelists companies need. We have not seen transport lead times come down yet, but I expect them to drop in the next month or two. Supply chain issues are better than they were in June, and prices are better.”

As for the possibility of manufacturing being in a recession, following second quarter U.S. GDP down for the second straight quarter, Fiore said that is not the case.
“At some point, you are going to land softly, and depending on how you measure a recession, we won’t go into one,” he said. “Everything here is indicating strong future demand. The problem is still labor. Prices are coming down, which will allow the new order level to un-release again, as lead times come down, and suppliers are also delivering better.”

The biggest concern the manufacturing is currently seeing, according to Fiore, is getting stuck with inventory, with a large amount of inventory that was on the books is now off the books, due to over-ordering. And with inventory softening, he said it could lead to a contracting production number, at some point in the future, with manufacturers managing their order streams and being very mindful about what they receive.


Article Topics

News
Institute for Supply Management
ISM
Manufacturing
PMI
   All topics

Institute for Supply Management News & Resources

Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
February services sector activity shows continued growth, says ISM
Manufacturing activity heads up in February, getting closer to growth, reports ISM
January services economy activity sees a solid start to 2022
More Institute for Supply Management

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources