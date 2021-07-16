MMH    Topics 

June retail sales post strong annual gains

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

United States June retail sales were mixed, according to data issued today by the United States Department of Commerce and the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Commerce reported that June retail sales—at $621.3 billion—were down 0.6% compared to May’s revised $617.9 billion (from an original reading of $620.2 billion) and up 18% compared to June 2020. And total retail sales from April through May headed up 31.5% compared to the same period a year ago.

Looking at specific verticals, Commerce reported that retail trade sales rose 0.3% sequentially and were up 15.6% annually, with clothing and clothing accessories seeing a 47.1% annual gain. Food services and drinking places increased 40.2% annually.

The NRF reported that its calculation of retail sales, which does not include automobile dealers, gasoline stations, and restaurants, pointed to June being up 0.8% on a seasonally-adjusted basis compared to May and were up 12.1% on an unadjusted basis annually. May retail sales reported by NRF were down 1.9% from May to June and were up 16.5% annually.

NRF officials observed how June sales were boosted by the annual Amazon Prime Day promotion, and promotions from other retailers, too. It added that record-high temperatures in some parts of the U.S., coupled with tropical storms in other parts, may have impacted sales and methodology used by the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau to adjust results for seasonal variations.

On a year-to-date basis through June, NRF reported retail sales grew 16.4% annually. For the entire calendar year, NRF said that in its revised forecast, retail sales are expected to be up between 10.5%-to-13.5%, to between $4.44 trillion and $4.56 trillion.

“We’re continuing to see an impressive recovery,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement. “The economy and consumption are particularly sensitive to government policy, and the boost we saw from government support earlier in the year is continuing to show benefits. Reopening of both stores and the overall economy has progressed, and even higher prices seen in some retail categories reflecting the push-and-pull of supply chain challenges haven’t proven to be a deterrent to spending. As more people get vaccinated and get out, some of the growth will shift to services rather than retail but there’s enough momentum to support both.”


Article Topics

News
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources