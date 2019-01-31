Jungheinrich acquires majority stake in ISI Automation
Acquisition intended to further expand business with existing and future customers as they pursue digitalization.
Jungheinrich AG is to acquire ISI Automation GmbH, a turnkey automation solution specialist.
The company’s ISIPlus and ISIPro products are intended to expand the Group’s portfolio in the area between ERP and the shop floor.
Klaus-Dieter Rosenbach, Member of the Board of Management Logistics Systems at Jungheinrich, explains, “We plan to strengthen ISI Automation and its plants in Lemgo and Extertal, and we have set ourselves the clear objective of further expanding the business with all existing and future customers in this important field of digitalisation.”
The current managing directors of ISI Automation, Frank Marek and Volker Sasse, will continue to lead the company under the new Jungheinrich majority ownership, thereby ensuring continuity. Marek explains, “In a market that offers opportunities to compete on the international stage, this investment represents an important step in the strategic development of ISI Automation here in East Westphalia-Lippe.”
Article TopicsAutomation · Forklifts · Jungheinrich · Lift Trucks · ·
