Jungheinrich completes acquisition of Storage Solutions

The acquisition of Storage Solutions, an Indiana-based provider of racking and warehouse automation services, is seen as providing Jungheinrich with access to key logistics hubs in the U.S. and the opportunity to support its existing European customer base in the U.S. market.

German intralogistics pioneer Jungheinrich AG announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Storage Solutions group from Merit Capital Partners, MFG Partners and the Storage Solutions management.

All closing conditions including merger control clearance in the United States have been fulfilled, the company stated. With Storage Solutions, Jungheinrich is adding a strong growth platform for racking and warehouse automation in the United States, the company added. The transaction was previously announced on 25 January 2023. Find more details about the $375 million deal, in a previous news item here.

Founded in 1978 primarily as a distributor of new and used warehouse equipment, Storage Solutions has evolved to work with warehouse and distribution center clients serving a wide variety of industry needs including: workflow optimization and facility design, safety inspections, storage and automation equipment procurement and commissioning, installation, lifecycle services and software.


Jungheinrich
Storage
Storage Solutions
