Jungheinrich highlights AGV high-rack stacker

During a Tuesday press conference, Jungheinrich (Booth S1918) discussed its EKX 516ka/516a, an automatic guided vehicle (AGV) high-rack stacker, as well as other models.

John Sneddon, EVP of sales, systems and marketing for Mitshbushi Logisnext America’s (at center) gives an overview of the Jungheinrich lift truck lineup, along with Michael Brunnet, systems truck sles manager for Logisnext (at left) and Kai Beckhaus, Logisnext’s expert on autonomous solutions (at right).
Capable of lifting 3,500 pounds, the compact AGV high-rack stacker has been designed for very narrow aisle operations, featuring 180-degree swiveling forks. It can maneuver in aisles as narrow as 68 inches. Able to lift items up to 511 inches high, it’s particularly ideal for high-density storage.

Energy efficient, the stacker requires less maintenance than other very-narrow-aisle turret trucks on the market, leading to low operating costs. In addition, it features a maintenance-free 80-volt drive system and a synchronous reluctance motor.

Environmentally friendly, the stacker has an electric powertrain that’s quiet and offers emission-free operation.

“We are committed to offering products designed for the next generation that run longer, move more and reduce unnecessary costs,” said John Sneddon, EVP, sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “And ProMat 2023 is the perfect opportunity to help attendees find new solutions to meet their demands.”

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.


Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected].
