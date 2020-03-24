MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

K2 and Celonis partner to accelerate digital business transformation

New partnership combines K2’s digital process automation technology with Celonis’ advanced process mining, artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to deliver advanced intelligent process automation.

SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., the maker of K2 Software and a leader in intelligent process automation, and Celonis, a leader in AI-enhanced process mining and process excellence software, have announced a partnership leveraging process mining to accelerate digital transformation results for enterprises worldwide that are focused on mission-critical processes.

Integration of K2’s deep domain expertise and digital process automation capabilities with Celonis’ process mining capabilities will enable enterprises to better define and eliminate bottlenecks and inefficiencies. Customers can extract data from their operational systems and leverage powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to continuously optimize and adapt their business processes to accelerate digital transformation and deliver improved outcomes.

“As digital transformation initiatives drive the need for end-to-end automation, cataloging and prioritizing manual and inefficient automated processes becomes a logical starting point. Using process mining to underpin digital transformation automates daunting, error-prone manual discovery,” wrote Rob Koplowitz, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research in the February 2019 report, Process Mining: Your Compass For Digital Transformation.

“What’s unique about this partnership is that K2 opens up a broader market of mid-sized companies that can benefit from our technology. K2 is democratizing the data to drive intelligent process automation so that it’s no longer just for large corporations,” said Marc Kinast, vice president of global business development at Celonis. “Jointly we can provide a more controlled ‘process-first’ approach to automation, which will enable customers to effectively transform business operations with powerful analytics.”

K2 and Celonis have started to pilot the end-to-end automation solution for its joint customers to enable them to visualize and optimize all of their processes.

Benefits of a joint K2 and Celonis solution:
● Deep automation domain expertise: K2’s deep domain expertise in process automation in combination with Celonis, will provide the only joint solution to deliver on the promise of intelligent automation for both mid to large-sized organizations.
● Identify and remove bottlenecks: Together, process automation and process mining provide companies with end-to-end visibility into all processes and identifies opportunities for automation.
● Digitize end-to-end processes on one dashboard: By identifying and fixing fragmented processes, companies can shorten delivery cycles for new products and services to grow and expand into new markets.
● Trigger audit and compliance checks: For tightly regulated industries, like healthcare or financial services, the joint solution audits processes for inconsistencies ensuring regulatory compliance - and flagging processes that are out of compliance.

“With the collective expertise of K2 and Celonis, our customers can access, visualize, optimize and act on data to accelerate digital business transformation enterprise-wide,” said Burley Kawasaki, chief product officer at K2. “Together we will provide decision-makers with powerful process automation solutions that orchestrate and continuously optimize results. This partnership is centered on using process models and cutting-edge ML to streamline the flow of work between humans, bots and systems to better deliver revenue growth, enhance customer experience and lower operating costs.”


