Kamps acquires Denver-based L&R Pallet Service

Expands national pallet company’s footprint in the Colorado market

Kamps, Inc., a national pallet solutions provider, has acquired Denver-based L&R Pallet Service, which specializes in new and recycled pallet solutions. L&R Pallet also provides full-scale carboard, plastic, and aluminum recycling services through its EnviroCycle brand.

L&R Pallet serves businesses across the entire state of Colorado from its single asset-based location in northeast Denver. The acquisition expands Kamps’ footprint in the Colorado market to two locations, and builds upon Kamps’ core mission of providing customer-centric pallet solutions on a national scale, Kamps added.

L&R Pallet was established in 1974 by Larry and Doris Ruder. Since then, according to Kamps, L&R Pallet has grown to become the largest Colorado-based pallet recycler & manufacturer in the Rocky Mountain Region. Since 1994, L&R Pallet has been under second generation Ruder leadership; with James and Carine Ruder as the owners. L&R Pallet has 110 employees, 180 trailers, and manages over 2.2 million pallets per year. The owners, and all employees, will be staying on-board. 

“It is very exciting to have the entire L&R team join the Kamps family of companies,” said Kamps President, Mitchell Kamps. He also added “The additional support and services that we now possess strengthen our capabilities to better serve our diverse customer base in the Colorado market.”

The addition of L&R Pallet grows Kamps’ asset-based locations to 49 locations across five regions.


