Kardex Remstar cancels Modex 2020 participation

Kardex Remstar announces to cancel participation at Modex 2020 in Atlanta, GA next week due to concerns relating to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

“As the safety, well-being and health of our employees, distributors, partners and customers is always our first priority, we have unfortunately cancelled our participation in Modex 2020 due to concerns relating to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus,” says Mark Dunaway, President - North America

We spent this week preparing to exhibit and have been monitoring the global situation daily. At this time, we are not willing to risk the health and safety of our team and have made the difficult decision to withdraw before the exhibition opens.

As a result, Kardex Remstar has prepared a digital experience in an effort to stay connected to attendees during Modex 2020. We encourage you to join our digital experience here.

Kardex Remstar, LLC, a company of the Kardex Group is a leading provider of automated storage and retrieval systems for manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, offices and institutions.



