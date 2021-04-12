Kardex Remstar highlights advanced picking strategies

Kardex Remstar, a manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), is showcasing its advanced picking strategies at ProMatDX 2021. Well known for vertical lift modules and vertical buffer modules, the manufacturer has added innovative solutions for increasing throughput, picking productivity and accuracy to their portfolio.

Integrating scalable and intuitive pick-to-light technology, Kardex Remstar’s new Color Pick enables higher picking throughput and maximum labor efficiency to manage demand fluctuation common with e-commerce business. The company’s Frame Pick solution combines pick carts, put frames with put-to-light displays and AS/RS (most often, the LR 35 Vertical Buffer Modules or Shuttle XP VLM), for maximum throughput.

To support automated storage and retrieval systems from afar, Kardex Remstar offers Remote Support, a proactive monitoring tool to help reduce errors before they occur. “From advanced picking strategies utilizing vertical buffer modules to basic storage and picking applications,” said Mark Dunaway, president of Kardex Remstar – Region North America, “we offer a range of solutions for your growing operations.”



