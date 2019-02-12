Katherine Ross appointed to Voxware Board of Directors

MMH Staff

Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, has appointed Katherine Ross to its Board of Directors.

Ross brings more than 35 years of senior leadership experience in supply chain, having led manufacturing, procurement, planning and logistics operations on three continents.

“Katherine’s experience in supply chain operations in the healthcare and consumer packaged goods industries at Fortune 500 companies will be a tremendous asset to Voxware,” said Keith Phillips, president and CEO of Voxware. “As Voxware continues to grow our international footprint, we will also benefit greatly from her expertise and global perspective. We’re delighted to welcome her to the Board.”

Ross most recently served as Worldwide Vice President, Customer and Logistics Services at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), where she was responsible for enterprise-wide warehousing, transportation and customer service organizations globally. She served concurrently as President of J&J Health Care Systems, Inc. which provides contracting services to commercial customers and intermediary partners of United States-based J&J companies.

Before joining J&J, Ross led supply chain operations for PepsiCo Foods International and Frito-Lay. Ross began her career with McKinsey & Company. In addition to serving on the board of Voxware, Ross also serves on the Board of Advisors for Elementum, SCM and was on the Board of Governors for GS1 US from 2015 – 2018.