Katherine Ross appointed to Voxware Board of Directors

Ross most recently served as worldwide vice president, customer and logistics services at Johnson & Johnson, where she was responsible for enterprise-wide warehousing, transportation and customer service organizations globally.

Voxware in the News

Katherine Ross appointed to Voxware Board of Directors
Next-Level Productivity for Voice Directed Picking
Next-Level Productivity for Voice
Voxware’s augmented reality (AR) enhances its voice management solution
Voxware debuts augmented reality solution
More Voxware News

Warehouse Resource

Crossover Businesses: Blurring the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers
Download the report and uncover how to survive the new challenges businesses are facing and the technology required to keep pace.
All Resources
By ·

Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, has appointed Katherine Ross to its Board of Directors.

Ross brings more than 35 years of senior leadership experience in supply chain, having led manufacturing, procurement, planning and logistics operations on three continents.

“Katherine’s experience in supply chain operations in the healthcare and consumer packaged goods industries at Fortune 500 companies will be a tremendous asset to Voxware,” said Keith Phillips, president and CEO of Voxware.  “As Voxware continues to grow our international footprint, we will also benefit greatly from her expertise and global perspective.  We’re delighted to welcome her to the Board.”

Ross most recently served as Worldwide Vice President, Customer and Logistics Services at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), where she was responsible for enterprise-wide warehousing, transportation and customer service organizations globally. She served concurrently as President of J&J Health Care Systems, Inc. which provides contracting services to commercial customers and intermediary partners of United States-based J&J companies.

Before joining J&J, Ross led supply chain operations for PepsiCo Foods International and Frito-Lay. Ross began her career with McKinsey & Company. In addition to serving on the board of Voxware, Ross also serves on the Board of Advisors for Elementum, SCM and was on the Board of Governors for GS1 US from 2015 – 2018.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Supply Chain · Voice · Voxware · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Insider Q&A: The Robotics Revolution is here. Is your company ready for it?
Download this free Insider Q&A with Matt Wicks, VP, Product Developent, Honeywell Intelligrated for his unique perspective on robotics in the modern-day warehouse.
Download Today!
From the February 2019 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Mobile collaborative robots have increased productivity and throughput at GEODIS’ Indianapolis e-fulfillment center.
Modern’s System Report: Robots at GEODIS
ProMat 2019 to showcase record number of exhibitors, 45,000+ attendees
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations
This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Bulking up at Canadian Tire
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and...
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...

System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Partner Links