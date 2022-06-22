MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers    Locus Robotics

Kenco raises throughput with AMRs: 3PL retail case study

Recent economic changes have caused an increase in online orders, a shortage in labor, and competitive increases in wages for retail and 3PL industries. In order to reduce the impact of these factors, the team at Kenco looked for an automation solution that would be quick to install, easy for the team to use, and handles a high velocity of each picking.

By

For eCommerce companies, online orders are increasing but the labor shortage makes it difficult to fulfill orders on time. To reduce that impact and be able to meet strict SLAs, they needed to automate.

When this company brought in Locus Robotics, they reduced travel time for their associates.

Instead, the warehouse associates can focus on picking and the bots are the ones that do the walking to bring the picked orders over to the packing stations. With Locus, the units per hour (UPH) rate increased from 30 to 40 UPH up to 120 to 150 UPH.

View or download

