MMH    Topics 

Ken’s Foods selects Westfalia Technologies to automate new Atlanta-area warehouse

The warehouse will be the second Ken’s Food facility to install and streamline operations with Westfalia’s automated storage/retrieval and warehouse execution systems.

By

Westfalia Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of logistics solutions for manufacturers and distributors, announces its automation technology will be installed in the new Ken’s Foods, Inc. warehouse located in McDonough, Ga., near Atlanta.

Westfalia’s automated storage/retrieval system (AS/RS) and Savanna.NET Warehouse Execution System (WES) will fully automate the food manufacturing company’s 343,000 sq. ft. facility. This will be Ken’s Foods’ second location that incorporates Westfalia’s warehouse automation solutions.

Ken’s Foods produces salad dressings, sauces, and marinades for a global network of customers. Westfalia’s technology will provide a reliable, temperature-controlled warehousing environment with a customized solution addressing all material handling, automatic layer picking and integrated case picking requirements, while delivering almost zero touches from receiving to shipping. The Savanna.NET WES will streamline operations and provide software integration between Ken’s Foods’ ERP system as well as all storage, order selection, and material flow automation.

“Ken’s Foods Inc. has benefited greatly from the automation that Westfalia provided in our Massachusetts facility,” said Jim Bourne, Director of Transportation and Offsite Distribution at Ken’s Foods. “The system has allowed us to expand our operation in a smaller footprint and handle activities in an accurate and efficient manner. We look forward to putting a second system into our supply chain at the McDonough location as we continue to grow and meet our customer’s needs.”

“Warehouse automation is critical for today’s food manufacturers to effectively keep up with high demand and a shrinking workforce” said Dan Labell, President of Westfalia. “We are confident our automated warehousing system will optimize the McDonough location and operations for Ken’s Foods and are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with them.”

The new warehouse will be built across the street from the existing Ken’s Foods manufacturing facility, further simplifying operations and taking more than 40 trucks off the highway each day.


Article Topics

News
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Food and Beverage
Warehouse Execution Systems
Westfalia Technologies
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Robotic picking market worth $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $236 million last year
Carolina Handling supports Atlanta area non-profit with lift truck donation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group celebrates 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
Demand for warehouse automation soars
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources