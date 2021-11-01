Ken’s Foods selects Westfalia Technologies to automate new Atlanta-area warehouse

Westfalia Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of logistics solutions for manufacturers and distributors, announces its automation technology will be installed in the new Ken’s Foods, Inc. warehouse located in McDonough, Ga., near Atlanta.

Westfalia’s automated storage/retrieval system (AS/RS) and Savanna.NET Warehouse Execution System (WES) will fully automate the food manufacturing company’s 343,000 sq. ft. facility. This will be Ken’s Foods’ second location that incorporates Westfalia’s warehouse automation solutions.

Ken’s Foods produces salad dressings, sauces, and marinades for a global network of customers. Westfalia’s technology will provide a reliable, temperature-controlled warehousing environment with a customized solution addressing all material handling, automatic layer picking and integrated case picking requirements, while delivering almost zero touches from receiving to shipping. The Savanna.NET WES will streamline operations and provide software integration between Ken’s Foods’ ERP system as well as all storage, order selection, and material flow automation.

“Ken’s Foods Inc. has benefited greatly from the automation that Westfalia provided in our Massachusetts facility,” said Jim Bourne, Director of Transportation and Offsite Distribution at Ken’s Foods. “The system has allowed us to expand our operation in a smaller footprint and handle activities in an accurate and efficient manner. We look forward to putting a second system into our supply chain at the McDonough location as we continue to grow and meet our customer’s needs.”

“Warehouse automation is critical for today’s food manufacturers to effectively keep up with high demand and a shrinking workforce” said Dan Labell, President of Westfalia. “We are confident our automated warehousing system will optimize the McDonough location and operations for Ken’s Foods and are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with them.”

The new warehouse will be built across the street from the existing Ken’s Foods manufacturing facility, further simplifying operations and taking more than 40 trucks off the highway each day.



