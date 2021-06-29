MMH    Topics 

Kindred and Hy-Tek partner to expand retail and ecommerce order fulfillment capabilities

Partnership to integrate Kindred’s SORT robotic systems with Hy-Tek’s material handling solutions

Kindred and Hy-Tek Integrated Systems will partner to integrate Kindred’s SORT robotic systems with Hy-Tek’s material handling solutions to automate retail and e-commerce order fulfillment operations fully. The partnership will expand Hy-Tek’s apparel customers’ distribution center and warehouse automation capabilities, accelerating polybag pick and place processes to meet increasing consumer demand.

Hy-Tek’s ECOMPLETE e-commerce solution helps retailers improve existing e-commerce platforms or enter into e-commerce for the first time. Hy-Tek also provides integrated conveyor systems, welded construction conveyor installation, engineered storage systems, receiving and shipping systems, robotic palletizing cells and complete turnkey solutions.

“In this rapidly growing e-commerce fulfillment environment, Hy-Tek turned to Kindred and its SORT robotic system to solve challenges that our customers were facing,” said Donnie Johnson, President, Hy-Tek Integrated Systems. “Kindred offered an affordable yet flexible solution to efficiently and effectively improve their e-commerce fulfillment operations. We are very excited to be able to add this as a solution to our service offerings.”

To meet the continued peaks in online orders since the COVID-19 outbreak, Kindred’s Robotics as a Service (RaaS) model changes how robots are deployed. Hy-Tek’s retail and e-commerce customers pay for the SORT robots’ service, such as the number of items the robots pick, rather than making a major capital investment. Retailers can use the RaaS model to minimize large one-time capital investments.

“Investing in robotic automation benefits both Hy-Tek and global retailers alike,” said Marin Tchakarov, CEO of Kindred. “By partnering with Hy-Tek to expand both parties’ order fulfillment capabilities, we further our contribution to the workforce of the future with unmatched, field-proven technology.”

Kindred SORT pick and place robots utilize CORE with AutoGrasp, a robotics artificial intelligence platform that identifies items to pick, place and sort them into complete end-customer orders. Kindred’s CORE with AutoGrasp combines AI-powered machine vision, grasping and manipulation algorithms that handle a range of merchandise, including deformable items such as polybags.


2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
