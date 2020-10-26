MMH    Topics 

Kindred announces partnership with VARGO for mutual client ecommerce fulfillment solution

Effort incorporates Kindred's artificial intelligence (AI) pick and place robotics with VARGO’s warehouse execution system (WES)

By

Latest Material Handling News

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More News

Kindred today announced a partnership agreement with VARGO to incorporate its artificial intelligence (AI) pick and place robotic solutions with VARGO’s warehouse execution system (WES) to enhance both parties’ solutions for retail and e-commerce fulfillment. Kindred has been working with Hilliard, Ohio-based VARGO since 2017 and partnered on e-commerce fulfillment system design and integration for Gap Inc. Gap has deployed more than 100 Kindred SORT robotic systems in combination with VARGO’s WES.

“This partnership between VARGO and Kindred further demonstrates the commitment of both of our companies to bring strategic and innovative distribution solutions to the industry that solve real fulfillment challenges brought about by limited labor availability and, most recently, COVID-19 social distancing requirements,” said Bart J. Cera, president and COO of VARGO. “The marriage of these application-based technologies, like Kindred’s pick and place robots, teamed with the appropriate distribution center design, equipment and execution software, provides our customers with highly efficient and industry-leading distribution solutions. We look forward to continuing to partner with Kindred in bringing the latest technologies to our customers.”

To create a safe working environment for its employees amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Kindred and VARGO customers use SORT AI-powered warehouse robots to increase social distancing measures. Rather than standing side-by-side with co-workers to conduct pick and place operations, one employee can manage three to four Kindred SORT robots simultaneously, keeping up with e-commerce fulfillment while maintaining social distancing.

VARGO’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE) is a WES software solution that synchronizes and sequences all processes and resources – people and equipment – within a fulfillment center and responds instantaneously to dynamically changing environments. COFE’s waveless process continuously assigns new orders to a revolving batch of work and eliminates downtime created in wave-based environments.

“We have been working side-by-side with VARGO as a valued partner since our market launch in 2017,” said Marin Tchakarov, CEO of Kindred. “We certainly value their technology as well as their collaboration in helping to build the warehouse of the future, powered by intelligent machines that ultimately augments the human workforce.”

Kindred’s AI data shows retailers are facing dramatic peaks in online orders since the COVID-19 pandemic forced retailers to close a number of brick and mortar stores. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, the number of units SORT picking robots process per day has increased by 45% across the installed base.

SORT pick-and-place robots utilize AutoGrasp, a robotics artificial intelligence platform that identifies items to pick, place and sort into complete end-customer orders. AutoGrasp combines AI-powered machine vision, grasping and manipulation algorithms that handle a range of merchandise, including deformable items such as polybagged items. Kindred SORT robots have picked more than 100 million units in production to date.


Article Topics

News
Kindred
Picking
Robotics
Vargo
WES
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources