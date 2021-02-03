MMH    Topics 

Kindred partners with S&H Systems on ecommerce fulfillment efficiencies

Kindred and S&H Systems will partner to integrate Kindred’s SORT robotics solution with S&H Systems’ material handling and software product portfolio

By

Latest Material Handling News

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More News

Kindred and S&H Systems will partner to integrate Kindred’s SORT robot technology with S&H Systems’ existing material handling and software product portfolio to provide a fully-automated order fulfillment solution for e-commerce and retail operations.

S&H Systems offers automated equipment, picking technologies and processes to provide scalable, flexible solutions that drive maximum throughput and order accuracy for all fulfillment workflows and product applications. S&H Systems partners with various manufacturers who offer conveyors, sorters, unit sortation and autonomous mobile robots for its e-commerce and retail customers.

“As demand pressure on fulfillment operations increases, S&H Systems is extremely excited to partner with Kindred,” explained Jeff Roberts, VP Systems Sales of S&H Systems. “The SORT technology allows our customers to expand their order fulfillment opportunities and keep pace with ever-expanding consumer expectations. The SORT platform aligns with our modular, flexible and scalable solutions offerings.”

“Kindred’s partnership with S&H Systems creates a new standard for retail and e-commerce fulfillment operations,” said Marin Tchakarov, CEO of Kindred. “As online consumer demand continues to climb, integrating automated solutions ensures optimum efficiency and throughput any day of the year.”

Kindred SORT pick and place robots utilize CORE with AutoGrasp, a robotics artificial intelligence platform that identifies items to pick, place and sort them into complete end-customer orders. Kindred’s CORE with AutoGrasp combines AI-powered machine vision, grasping and manipulation algorithms that handle a range of merchandise, including deformable items such as polybags.

Kindred uses cutting-edge AI research and human-in-the-loop data methodology to continuously improve robot capabilities so that picking becomes smarter, faster and more accurate over time. CORE with AutoGrasp is continually enhancing the platform’s capabilities and providing critical business intelligence to inform decisions and increase productivity.

Kindred SORT robots have picked more than 100 million units in production to date.


Article Topics

News
Kindred
Robotics
S&H Systems
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources