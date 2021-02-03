Kindred partners with S&H Systems on ecommerce fulfillment efficiencies

Kindred and S&H Systems will partner to integrate Kindred’s SORT robot technology with S&H Systems’ existing material handling and software product portfolio to provide a fully-automated order fulfillment solution for e-commerce and retail operations.



S&H Systems offers automated equipment, picking technologies and processes to provide scalable, flexible solutions that drive maximum throughput and order accuracy for all fulfillment workflows and product applications. S&H Systems partners with various manufacturers who offer conveyors, sorters, unit sortation and autonomous mobile robots for its e-commerce and retail customers.



“As demand pressure on fulfillment operations increases, S&H Systems is extremely excited to partner with Kindred,” explained Jeff Roberts, VP Systems Sales of S&H Systems. “The SORT technology allows our customers to expand their order fulfillment opportunities and keep pace with ever-expanding consumer expectations. The SORT platform aligns with our modular, flexible and scalable solutions offerings.”



“Kindred’s partnership with S&H Systems creates a new standard for retail and e-commerce fulfillment operations,” said Marin Tchakarov, CEO of Kindred. “As online consumer demand continues to climb, integrating automated solutions ensures optimum efficiency and throughput any day of the year.”



Kindred SORT pick and place robots utilize CORE with AutoGrasp, a robotics artificial intelligence platform that identifies items to pick, place and sort them into complete end-customer orders. Kindred’s CORE with AutoGrasp combines AI-powered machine vision, grasping and manipulation algorithms that handle a range of merchandise, including deformable items such as polybags.



Kindred uses cutting-edge AI research and human-in-the-loop data methodology to continuously improve robot capabilities so that picking becomes smarter, faster and more accurate over time. CORE with AutoGrasp is continually enhancing the platform’s capabilities and providing critical business intelligence to inform decisions and increase productivity.



Kindred SORT robots have picked more than 100 million units in production to date.



