KION North America announces military hiring initiative with Veterans ASCEND

KION North America Corporation, located in Summerville, S.C., and a member of the KION Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial trucks, announces their nationwide military hiring initiative. Partnering with Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned company breaking employment barriers for veterans and military spouses by translating occupations into skills and automatically aligning military talent to employers, KION North America is rolling out the service to all their dealerships across the United States.



Through this initiative, KION North America’s dealerships will have direct connections to military service members, veterans and military spouses matched specifically to career opportunities such as Service Manager, Service Technician, Traveling Field Mechanic, Service Support and Business Development. Veterans ASCEND impacts an organization’s competitive advantage by aligning military talent within an organization, thus decreasing time to fill open positions and increasing productivity and retention.



“We are excited to bring Veterans ASCEND to our dealer network. It will provide our partners with unlimited access to professional recruiting services at no additional cost. This is a great opportunity to transition well trained service members with tremendous skills into much needed positions such as service technicians, managers and other technical support staff,” said Daniel Schlegel, Vice President of Customer Service at KION North America.



“We are honored to utilize our proprietary SaaS platform to match candidates with KION North America whose intentional effort to hire military talent will contribute to the successful transition and long-term success of our military families,” said Robyn Grable Founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND.



