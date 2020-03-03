KION North America cancels participation in Modex 2020

Health and safety have priority: Given the increasing spread of the coronavirus worldwide and now also in various states throughout the United States, including Georgia, KION North America has decided not to send employees to participate in the MODEX 2020 tradeshow. KION North America and its sister company Dematic will be presenting the latest news, intelligent solutions, and high-performance products to customers via digital channels and other industry meetings throughout the year.

Guided by its strong KION Group values of integrity, collaboration, courage, and excellence, KION North America’s decision is solely based on making the best decision for the health and safety of its employees, dealers, and customers, according to a release from the company.

At a large event, such as MODEX, with many visitors throughout the United States and abroad, there is no guarantee that a spread of the coronavirus can be prevented. “KION North America prides itself on the health and safety of its employees and its customers, and for this reason, we have decided not to send our employees, but we plan to have a presence at the show still,” says Max Heller, CEO of KION North America.

KION North America officials said they look forward to having employees present its energy-efficient, ergonomically engineered, and virtually maintenance-free products, including warehouse and automated solutions to the public at ProMat 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Modex 2020 is scheduled for March 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Last week, show sponsor MHI announced the trade association would be taking precautions concerning the virus.







