KION North America hosts high school students on Manufacturing Day

Event at KION's South Carolina campus introduces future workforce generations to modern careers in technical fields.

By

On October 4, 2019, Manufacturing Day, KION North America hosted more than 35 Juniors and Seniors from South Carolina High Schools in Berkeley, Charleston and Fairfield Counties. Since 2012, Manufacturing Day has taken place nationwide and aims to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.

“Manufacturing Day is a great opportunity for KION North America to open its doors for students, teachers and community leaders to learn more about our business and what we are doing here in Summerville, South Carolina. It is very encouraging for us to work with future workforce generations and hopefully attract them with a career in a technical field,” said Daniel Schlegel, vice president of operations, KION North America.

KION North America agrees with Manufacturing Day founders Founding Partner Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, International that by working together during and after Manufacturing Day, manufacturers will begin to address the skilled labor shortage they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the whole industry.

After an introduction to KION North America, its product line and its initiatives, teachers and students toured the Summerville, South Carolina facility and saw firsthand what it’s like to work in manufacturing. Students left with knowledge of the industry and many were intrigued by the opportunities available to them within the manufacturing field. David Brown, Director of Human Resources for KION North America explains that “this was a great opportunity to demonstrate the value of a career in manufacturing not just on young people, but also on the educators that have so much influence on them.”

KION North America looks forward to participating in future events, such as Manufacturing Day, that educate and engage future generations in South Carolina and across the United States. For more information on Manufacturing Day, please visit mfgday.com.


