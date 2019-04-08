Knapp announces new mobile robot, partnerships

Knapp (Booth S1231) showcased its new OSR Shuttle Evo+, a flexible, scalable and reliable autonomous mobile robotics solution.

Knapp’s redPILOT software technology is a finalist for MHI’s Top IT Innovation Award. As a control tower for warehousing and distribution, redPILOT plans and optimizes warehouse and distribution resources for senior supply chain managers and their operations teams. By managing Big Data, predictive modeling and analytics, IoT and artificial intelligence, the software helped EDEKA, a $57 billion grocer, to optimize 5,500 employees and seven major distribution centers.

Knapp announced it has undertaken the biggest project in the company’s history: a 2.2 million-square-foot distribution center for Minnesota-based Digi-Key Electronics. The system will use more than 1,000 shuttles for a total storage capacity of 2.7 million SKUs.

Knapp and Takeoff Technologies also highlighted the latest developments in the partnership they announced two years ago. A $150-million, 50-site order will include a series of hyperlocal micro fulfillment centers designed to fulfill at least $1 billion in annual e-commerce sales.



