Körber acquires majority stake in Cohesio Group

The Australian-based company is a leading integrator of voice-directed and autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) solutions for logistics.

By

The international technology group Körber strengthens its Business Area Logistics Systems by acquiring a majority stake in Cohesio Group Ltd. The Australian-based company is a leading integrator of voice-directed and autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) solutions for logistics. The acquisition was completed effective September 20, 2019.

The Cohesio Group, headquartered in Melbourne, within just a few years established itself as one of the leading providers of voice-controlled and robotics software solutions for the logistics industry, particularly in the Asia Pacific region (APAC). Cohesio will complement the Business Area’s existing voice solutions business with its market-leading brand Voiteq. This strengthens one of the world’s largest and most experienced Honeywell Vocollect voice integration teams. Cohesio has also pioneered the deployment of autonomous mobile robotics solutions in the region.

“With Cohesio, we are underpinning our claim to ‘market leadership through technology leadership’ in the future-oriented fields of voice and robot technology,” says Stephan Seifert, Chairman of the Group Executive Board at Körber AG. “We are also expanding our presence in the particularly fast-growing markets of the APAC region, where we are able to inspire and support our customers with the best products and solutions for the supply chain”.

Dirk Hejnal, CEO of the Körber Business Area Logistics Systems, adds: “With its broad, technology-oriented product and service portfolio, Cohesio is an ideal fit for us and our growth ambitions. By adding Cohesio, we are in an even stronger position to offer customers the right supply chain technologies and service them on a global level. The Cohesio team is characterized by entrepreneurship, years of experience with logistics technologies, and a history of good partnership with its customers”.

Nishan Wijemanne, CEO of Cohesio Group Ltd. says: “We feel fortunate to have found a partner in Körber that can help accelerate the next stage of growth for Cohesio. Körber offers us an innovative culture, a broader portfolio of complementary supply chain technologies and access to customer relationships on a global scale. The Cohesio founders and the entire Cohesio team are very excited to be part of this international technology group”.


