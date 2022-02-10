Körber to acquire Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business for €1.15 billion

The international technology group Körber has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Logistics’ global mail and parcel business. Siemens Logistics provides mail and parcel technology and advanced software for leading global logistics providers.

With the acquisition, Körber significantly complements its supply chain offering, the company stated.

As a leading provider in Europe with a strong market presence in North America and a foothold in the fast-growing Chinese market, the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics is ideally positioned for further growth, according to Körber. The company provides mail and parcel technology and fully automated solutions for digitized mail and parcel processing for leading global logistics companies. With around 1,200 employees, Siemens Logistics mail and parcel business generates annual revenue of about €500 million. According to a Siemens announcement on the deal, the acquisition has a purchase price of €1.15 billion, with closing expected in the current calendar year.

The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior continue to drive demand for automation and digitization throughout the entire supply chain, and especially in parcel processing, Körber explained. Parcel volumes increase rapidly. At the same time, there is a growing need to cope with higher delivery demands and increased pressure for shorter transportation times that Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business addresses with a range of products and solutions to support hubs and end-to-end network processes. With the parcel automation market expected to grow double digit annually in the coming years. Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business is ideally positioned to benefit from these global trends and ongoing market growth together with Körber’s existing strong supply chain business, Körber added.

Körber’s Business Area Supply Chain provides companies around the world with integrated software and automation solutions. The business area’s solutions span automation, software, SAP consulting, voice, robotics, and material handling.

With the acquisition of Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business, Körber will complement its existing supply chain offerings and provide leading solutions in mail and parcel logistics, Körber explained. Körber is opening a complementary product offering and gaining access to the world’s leading logistics providers. This creates new opportunities for partnerships from which the Group’s existing customers can benefit. In turn, Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business will benefit from Körber’s end-to-end supply chain and global system integration capabilities.

Stephan Seifert, CEO of the Körber Group, said: “Siemens Logistics as a key player in the global courier, express, parcel and e-commerce market is very well positioned with its global customer base. With Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business we broaden and complement our market offering as a globally leading partner to the supply chain and e-commerce industry – covering all relevant solutions such as hardware, software, digital and system integration. I am very excited about the combined opportunities of being a leading and trusted partner for the industry and our customers. One thing is certain: We are and will continue to be their technologically leading and reliable partner.”

“The recent outstanding development of Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business demonstrates that our concept for our portfolio companies is enabling us to further develop businesses and make them fit for the future even when they are not part of our core business,” said Ralf P. Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG.

Dirk Hejnal, CEO Körber Business Area Supply Chain, added: “The team from Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business impressively combines machine-based processes with intelligent, digital automation technology creating comprehensive, value-creating solutions for major global logistics players. Siemens Logistics’ expertise in this area will no doubt strengthen our offerings and enhance our technology leadership.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



