MMH    Topics     Körber

Körber and KKR form strategic partnership focused on supply chain software

Strategic partnership takes aim at enhanced capabilities for customers amid increasing supply chain complexity

By

Latest Material Handling News

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More News

Körber, an international technology group, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has acquired a significant minority stake in Körber’s supply chain software business. This strategic partnership is expected to enable Körber’s supply chain software business to become a global leader with enhanced end-to-end solutions for customers worldwide, according to the announcement.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Körber’s supply chain software business is among the top three global warehouse management software providers, delivering customers with differentiated warehouse management solutions (WMS) for varying operational complexities through software, voice and robotics solutions, according to Körber. With over 1,300 employees, the business has grown significantly over recent years, serving a diversified mix of more than 4,200 customers in different industries across over 70 countries.

Structural trends and market forces, including e-commerce, multi-channel, and micro-fulfilment, are amplifying the need for digital solutions to handle increased volume and overcome greater supply chain complexity, Körber pointed out in explaining the context for the move. KKR will work with Körber’s supply chain software business to pursue organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand the company’s geographic footprint, accelerate the transition to SaaS, automation and robotics, as well as to develop innovative digital solutions to support customers amid increasing warehouse automation and supply chain localization, the announcement explained.

Stephan Seifert, CEO of the Körber Group, said: “I’m excited about this strategic partnership and the tremendous business opportunities evolving out of it. It is in Körber’s DNA to identify and develop attractive growth areas. With our supply chain software offerings, we strive to have a rich end-to-end application suite that provides enhanced software solutions to our customers all around the world. With KKR we have found a great business partner to accelerate our growth for supply chain software across additional products and regions. Always with one clear vision: market leadership through technology leadership for the benefit of our customers.”

Christian Ollig, Head of KKR for DACH, and Jean-Pierre Saad, Head of Technology for Private Equity in EMEA at KKR, commented: “A seamless and highly automated supply chain is business critical for enterprises of all sizes and we see significant growth potential in this market. Körber’s supply chain software business is already one of the leading providers with excellent expertise and capabilities in WMS including robotics and voice, led by an industry-leading management team. We look forward to the strategic partnership with Körber and to leveraging our experience of growth acceleration with global software businesses, as well as partnering with management, to help Körber’s supply chain software business reach its full potential in this attractive market.”

Chad Collins, CEO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain, added: “The strategic partnership with KKR is a great opportunity for us and we look forward to working with them and to drawing on their vast experience and track record of investing in and scaling software businesses globally. This will allow us to significantly accelerate our growth plan to build a global champion in supply chain software.”

In a briefing with Modern, Collins said the deal will result a joint venture structure for most of Körber’s supply chain software business, with the majority holder being Körber, and KKR being the other significant holder in the joint venture. The focus of the joint venture will be consistent with what Körber’s research has indicated its customers and potential customers are in need of most to excel at order fulfillment, said Collins. This includes higher-level supply chain applications such as distributed order management (DOM) and order management system (OMS) capabilities, transportation management including parcel shipping software, and supply chain planning solutions, he explained, integrated with applications such as WMS. Körber will keep enhancing its WMS software, but Collins said organizations are interested in a “broader suite” of software that functions as a holistic supply chain execution platform. “To get the perfect order fulfillment [our] customers really need those pieces from all the different systems,” said Collins.

While the size of deal isn’t being made public, Collins explained the joint venture deal is a significant step that will lead to enhanced applications and potentially, involve acquisitions. KKR, he noted, has deep experiences in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), in addition to a strong track record for growing global software businesses. Access to capital is also enhanced by this move, he added. “In order for us to broaden the suite in some of these areas that customers and prospective customers are asking for, M&A is going to be the fastest way to add that to our portfolio,” Collins said.

Some of Körber’s software consulting organizations, which do implementations of software from SAP and Blue Yonder, will stay within Körber, rather than being under the joint venture, Collins added.

KKR’s investment comes from its flagship European private equity fund, KKR European Partners Fund V, which has a long track-record in strategic partnerships with founders, corporates and management teams. KKR is one of the most active investors focused on building leading global technology enterprises, with global tech investments including Cegid, Exact Software, Cloudera, Darktrace, MYOB, Onestream, Epicor, iValua, Visma, among others. Across DACH, KKR has been investing on the ground for over 20 years primarily through strategic partnership deals such as in Axel Springer, Scout24, Wella, Unzer and SoftwareOne.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.


Article Topics

News
Distributed Order Management
Körber
Korber AG
Warehouse Management Systems
   All topics

Körber News & Resources

Körber announces Asia partnership with Attabotics
Körber to acquire Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business for €1.15 billion
Geek+ and Körber digitalize Ariat supply chain with mobile robotics
Körber and KKR form strategic partnership focused on supply chain software
Dollar Shave Club handles explosive growth with a cloud-based WMS
ISN improves productivity by 266% with AMR solution by Körber and Locus Robotics
Logility partners with Körber to expand capabilities
More Körber

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources