Körber completes acquisition of Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business

Körber, whose offerings include warehouse automation, warehouse management systems and other software, sees the acquisition as creating a global leader in end-to-end supply chain execution.

By

The international technology group Körber today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Siemens Logistics’ global mail and parcel business. Additionally, Körber announced the move of headquarters of its Business Area Supply Chain to Constance, Germany.

Based in Constance, Germany, the former Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business is a market leading solution provider for mail and parcel technology, automation and advanced software, serving leading global logistics providers.

The mail and parcel business will be one of the core businesses of the Körber Group, Körber explained. The business will accelerate the group’s growth prospects and complements its market offering as a global partner to the supply chain and e-commerce industry. In keeping with this, Körber Supply Chain’s headquarters will relocate from Bad Nauheim, Germany to Constance, Germany. Bringing the corresponding expertise together will further position Körber’s Business Area Supply Chain as a global leader for end-to-end supply chain technology, the group added. Via this acquisition, Körber further explained, customers and businesses worldwide will benefit from the group’s expertise as a global partner ranging from single solutions to large-scale projects and intelligent hubs up to complete software solutions and entire ecosystems.

The parcel automation market is expected to grow double digit annually in the coming years. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior continue to drive demand for automation and digitization throughout the entire supply chain, and especially in parcel processing.

Rami Jokela, Member of the Group Executive Board at Körber AG and Chief Sales Officer, stated: “I’m very pleased to extend our core businesses with Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business. We will invest in this business and its solutions to support existing and new customers to meet rising new market needs and demands in sustainable supply chains and customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to move our headquarters to Constance, bringing the teams together. By combining our knowledge and passion for cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, we are convinced that we will be market leader in end-to-end supply chain execution and system integration and shape the future of global supply chains together,” added Dirk Hejnal, Chief Executive Officer at Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

Thomas Amend, CEO of Siemens Logistics’ mail and parcel business, emphasized: “We are delighted to become a strong part of Körber’s supply chain business. The two companies’ knowledge and solutions as well as the regional structures are a perfect fit. I am sure that we can make a significant contribution to strengthen Körber’s position on the way to become a global leading supplier for end-to-end supply chain technology.”

Siemens Logistics announced the agreement to sell its mail and parcel business to Körber in February 2022, for a purchase price of €1.15 billion. Siemens Logistics will focus on flexible products and solutions for airport baggage and freight handling, with a particular emphasis on automation and digitalization, Siemens Logistics stated today.


About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
