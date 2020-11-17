Körber unveils SAP implementation best practices, including cloud WMS flexibility

Körber, a global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, recently introduced a series of best practices for warehouse experts integrating SAP’s broad range of solutions for the supply chain.

The best practices, discussed during Körber’s Master Class series, provide guidance for leveraging SAP’s supply chain logistics suite to overcome today’s most pressing complexities. This includes increasing efficiencies and achieving end-to-end transparency. The best practices span insights for migrating to SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management), tips for deploying SAP EWM in the cloud, and integrating automation with SAP EWM MFS (Material Flow System). This is increasingly important, with adoption of automation equipment anticipated to grow from $15.5 billion in 2020 to $27 billion in 2025. Additionally, Körber’s best practices for SAP implementation include:

—Take advantage of SAP’s highly customizable solutions: No two warehouses are the same, meaning implementing a tailored SAP solution considers customer-specific requirements and leverages its strengths.

—Follow a migration plan: Migrating a SAP WM solution by 2027, when standard support for it runs out, is a complex, time-consuming process. This is especially the case if customers must also move their underlying ERP to SAP S/4HANA. Understanding the different options for timing and available architectures helps set customers up for a smooth, successful transition.

—Increase flexibility with SAP EWM in the cloud: The on-cloud WMS market is expected to grow nearly 29% between 2020 and 2025. SAP offers multiple cloud deployment options for SAP EWM. Benefits include predictable, stable monthly costs, and outsourcing the underlying IT infrastructure and ongoing maintenance.

—Leverage next-gen technology: Today’s automated warehouse requires far more than a warehouse management system. Voice technology improves employee productivity up to 35% and reduces training time and employee turnover by 50%. SAP’s enables simple, direct voice integration between the warehouse floor and SAP EWM.

“SAP EWM is such a powerful solution for warehouses. However, it’s easy for supply chain experts to undervalue it if they don’t consider its capabilities and customize it for their specific operations,” said Thomas Gries, CEO for SAP Solutions at Körber Supply Chain. “Getting the most out of your SAP solution starts with choosing an implementation partner with deep expertise on SAP’s supply chain logistics suite and of any industry-specific requirements. Körber has the capabilities and experience to help warehouse managers effectively launch their SAP integration and take advantage of SAP’s strengths throughout their supply chain.”

Those interested in learning more about Körber's best practices for SAP integration can view the entire SAP Supply Chain Excellence Master Class via Körber's website here.




